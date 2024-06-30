THE Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend (Dr) Henry Ndukuba, has approved the appointment of the Most Reverend (Dr) David Onuoha, the Archbishop of Owerri Province and the Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese as the new chairman of the Old Province II Team for receiving, inspection and verification of applications for the creation of only full-fledged dioceses in the Church of Nigeria.

Bishop Onuoha took over from Most Reverend (Dr) Blessing Enyindah, the Dean of the Church of Nigeria, who is to undertake other assignments assigned by the primate, while this exercise lasts.

The General Secretary of the Church of Nigeria, the Venerable (Dr) Paul Dajur made this known in a letter he signed to all archbishops, bishops, clergy, and laity.

Dajur emphasised that the General Synod 2023 Resolution on the creation of a full-fledged Diocese will be strictly followed.

“Fundamental due process and constitutional requirements shall be followed through a resolution passing through the relinquishing Diocese,” he said.

Recall that the primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion on Friday, June 14, inaugurated the Teams on Inspection and Verification for the creation of Full-fledged Dioceses based on the the three old provinces of the church.

The Teams have between now and Thursday, October 31, 2024, to submit the reports of their assignment.

Dr Dajur added that all applications for the creation of full-fledged dioceses should be submitted to the appropriate Teams.

