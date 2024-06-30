BISHOP Diocese of Yewa Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Michael Oluwarohunbi has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on road infrastructure in the last one year.

Oluwarohunbi stated this at the 12th Synod of St. John’s Anglican Church, Ajilete, Yewa South, Ogun State, with the theme, “Fear God and keep His Commandments: The whole duty of man.”, noting that the vision of the president is commendable as good infrastructure is crucial for economic development and improving the quality of life for citizens.

According to Oluwarohunbi, it is important to recognise and appreciate efforts that contribute to the betterment of society.

“We commend Mr President on his vision and initiative to provide road infrastructure all-round the country. The take-off of the construction of Calabar Coastal Highway is a landmark. We also learnt from the Hon. Minister of Works that the construction of the Sokoto – Badagry Coastal Highway will commence soon. Our special joy is that the road will pass through Yewaland.

“The implication is that Yewa people are going to be part of the beneficiaries of this government largesse. On the whole, the road projects will stimulate cross-region movement, facilitate more investment, strengthen our bond of unity, improve the ease of doing business, and be a strong support base for a dynamic and rapid economic development,” he added.

Also, the cleric lauded the Federal Government, and in particular the security agencies for their sacrifice in combating insecurity in the country.

He said as a body they were convinced that the country’s military has the professional capability to deal with the threats of insecurity by the different extremists and those that constitute themselves into clandestine movements.

“If our military could excel in their previous international engagements in countries like Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cote d’Ivoire, Sudan, and the Republic of Congo, the present security challenges can be surmounted with ease.

“We plead with the government to equip our military and bring to book the sponsors of the terrorists/bandits. In this regard, we encourage the Federal Government to immediately conclude arrangements for State policing.

“Furthermore, the ongoing debate on restructuring of the country should be conclusive so that the different regions that constitute Nigeria can choose to develop at their own pace with their God-given resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, he applauded the laudable achievements of Ogun State governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun in the past year of his second tenure.

