The chancellor of Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Bishop (Dr) David Oyedepo has charged the institution’s latest set of graduates on the need to be responsible in the pursuit of their goals in life.

Bishop Oyedepo handed down this charge during the ninth convocation ceremony of Landmark University, Omu-Aran, last Friday.

“Destiny is a non-transferable responsibility, you either face it or you are phased out!” Bishop Oyedepo said during his address titled ‘Espousing the virtues of responsibility’ at the ceremony. He reminded the graduates that during the period of their study at Landmark University, the institution had inculcated in them the spirit of responsibility.

Responsibility, Bishop Oyedepo said, “is all about efficient management of self, time and resources”, restating the United Kingdom’s former prime minister Winston Churchill’s quote that “the price of greatness is responsibility.”

In her own address titled ‘The path ahead’, the institution’s pro-chancellor Pastor Faith Oyedepo told the new graduates that they all have a God-ordained path that leads to the fulfillment of their assignments on earth. But locating that path, according to Pastor Oyedepo, is the responsibility of the graduates.

“Your path in destiny is your place of dominion and distinction. It is in your place of destiny you find all the right relationships, opportunities, and blessings God has prepared for you,” Pastor Oyedepo said.

She advised the graduates whom she called ‘pathfinders’ “to find their path, start from where you are and be persistent”.

While speaking at the ceremony, the vice chancellor of Landmark University Professor Charity Aremu reiterated that the institution was established to “raise an army of reformers, global leaders, and solution providers that will serve as a bridge for quality manpower needs in job creation and in changing the narratives in social and economic growth.”

To back up her statement, Prof. Aremu highlighted a number of achievements chalked up by products of Landmark University in recent times. These included a list of the institution’s alumni who are dictating the pace in academics, business, and administration across the world, in addition to some of the Third World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) postdoctoral fellowships which some of the lecturers recently bagged, among others.

Aremu highlighted how these and many more, of late, have impacted the ranking of Landmark University among public and private universities in Nigeria and Africa.

In all, a total of 617 students bagged the first degree certificate, while another 67 were awarded the postgraduate degree certificate. The 617 first-degree graduates are made up of 50 first class, 252 second class upper, 293 second class lower and 22 third class. In the postgraduate category, nine persons got PhD, 53 got master’s degrees, while the remaining five received the PGD certificate.





