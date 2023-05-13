An initiative on climate risk challenge with a focus on Agriculture Sector and Nigerian student researchers has been launched.

In a statement by the founder and executive director of Sustainable Solutions for Green Growth, who doubles as one of the lead consortium members, Mallam Azeez Abubakar, the consortium was committed to creating a sustainable future for Africa, with a focus on climate change and its impact on agriculture.

The initiative, launched by a consortium, Sustainable Africa Initiative (SAI) is led by Climate Risk Research Foundation; Sustainable Solutions for Green Growth; The Linux Foundation’s OS-Climate; and Green Energy Mission Africa.

Abubakar, who said that participants stand a chance to win cash prizes of up to $10,000, added that they could attend training courses, and engage with experts from across the globe.

The team leader also said that the initiative would cut across all six geopolitical zones in the country, and added that it would kick off in the South West with separate outreaches at the Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, University of Ibadan and College of Agriculture at Lagos State University of Science and Technology, respectively.

He also said that the Climate Risk Research Challenge – Nigeria 2023 is open to Nigerian student researchers in relevant fields.

“Nine universities across the six geopolitical zones of the country are expected to participate in the challenge.

“Participants stand a chance to win cash prizes of up to $10,000, attend training courses, and engage with experts from across the globe.

“The challenge will also provide opportunities for students to learn about new and innovative approaches to climate research and develop their skills in the field.

“The initiative aims to empower student researchers in Nigeria to find sustainable solutions for the challenges facing the agriculture sector.

“We believe that the Climate Risk Research Challenge will play a vital role in raising awareness about climate change and its impact on agriculture in Nigeria.





“By empowering student researchers to tackle climate change head-on, we hope to drive sustainable development and create a brighter future for Nigeria”, Abubakar said.

Another Lead Consortium member, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Green Energy Mission Africa, Abubakar Shuiabu,

said that SAI was proud to support research into climate change and its impact on agriculture in Nigeria.

Shuaibu said that the research had the potential to drive sustainable development and transform the agriculture sector in Nigeria.

“As part of our commitment to building a sustainable future for Africa, we are also committed to supporting training and mentorship opportunities for student researchers.

“Through our network of experts, we will offer participants in the Climate Risk Research Challenge access to valuable resources, including training courses, community resources, and mentorship opportunities.

“The SAI will like to encourage all Nigerian student researchers not just in the agriculture field but in other fields such as environmental science, computer science, Geographic Information system, data science and other relevant fields to participate in the Climate Risk Research Challenge.

“We believe that this is an excellent opportunity to make a positive difference and contribute to building a sustainable future for Nigeria”, Shuaibu said.

Shuaibu gave the website for more information about the Climate Risk Research Challenge or the Sustainable Africa Initiative, https://sustainableafricainitiative.org.

Among those present at the events were the Lead Professors from the University of Ibadan and Lagos State University of Science and Technology respectively, Professor Adegbenga Adekoya, and Professor Ayodeji Salami, The Dean, College of Agriculture Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Dr Oludare Adenubi, universities’ members of staff, students, amongst others.

