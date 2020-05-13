COVID-19: VIO intercepts 23 Northerners in Ondo

Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) in Ondo State on Wednesday, intercepted a truck containing 23 Northerners along Ilesha /Akure Road for flouting the interstate restriction order of the Federal Government.

The vehicle which was intercepted at Igbaraoke Town in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state by the VIO officials after noticing the truck loaded with many people heading towards Akure, the state capital.

It was discovered that all the occupants of the truck hailed from the Northern part of the country and were heading to nowhere in particular in Akure.

The driver of the truck who spoke in Hausa language explained that he was asked to drop the people in Akure by some people who stopped him along Ilesha/Akure road.

He said he was in Ile-Ife, Osun State, to deliver a cement consignment and was heading to the North when they begged him to drop them in Akure, while most of the people in the truck said they have no place in mind to settle down.

The Special Adviser on Transport to the state governor, Mr Tobi Ogunleye, interviewed the people and asked the officials and the driver to return the people to the spot or village where they were picked.

The state government has ordered the closure of all interstate motor parks across the state to checkmate the smuggling of coronavirus infected people into the state.

Ogunleye, who made this known while briefing newsmen at the Ministry of Transport, Akure, said the directive became necessary as the activities of interstate commercial drivers were circumventing the efforts of the state government in keeping migrants out of the state.

He explained that despite the ban on interstate movement, road transport workers were still conveying travellers in and out of the state unhindered.

Ogunleye said, “It becomes imperative now that all the drivers’ unions; whether National Union of Road Transport Workers, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria and every other associated union, should place their interstate parks under complete lock for us to be able to identify those who are actually waging war against this state.”

He said the state government remains committed to ensuring that everybody living within the state complies with the compulsory use of nose masks in public places and also adhere to all the measures put in place to curtail the spread of the virus.

He appealed to all commercial drivers to join hands with the state government and adhere to all directives by the government in taming the spread of coronavirus.

“We are in a serious emergency period. Emergency does not connote lawlessness. Rather, it is a situation where additional responsibilities are given to the citizens with the extant laws.

“But we viewed with the greatest dismay that people were hiding under the emergency situation to brazenly breach and violate even the existing laws without any regard to the associated rules and regulations with the COVID-19.

“We have done a bit of sensitisation, education, socialisation and even demonstrative enforcement for the willing society. Instead of appreciating the good gesture of the government to curtail the spread of COVID-19, our people kept the rules and regulations in disobedience.

“It is going to be a disservice for you to assist any erring transporter who has violated the rules from Abuja and has got himself into Ondo state with just a thin line to cross to the other side for you to assist him to cross. Rather, it is part of our responsibilities to send them back to Abuja.

“We have been in talks with our neighbouring states, especially Osun, but the report we are getting is not palatable. We told them if any vehicle is coming from Lagos and gets to Owena Osun, they should not assist them to cross to Ondo state; they should be sent back to Lagos. We want to keep our own side of the obligation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records

A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story

[PROFILE]: Who Is Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff?

On Tuesday, May 12, there was an official statement that Professor Ibrahim Gambari would succeed the late Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The official announcement according to the Presidency will be made on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting… Read full story

Reps Tackle FG For Using Foreign Airline To Evacuate Nigerians Abroad

The House of Representatives on Tuesday kicked against the Federal Government’s decision to engage foreign airlines in evacuating Nigerians stranded in abroad. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Shamsudeen Bello and eight others… Read full story

Reps Unhappy Over Mysterious Deaths In Jigawa •Ask FG to halt evacuation of COVID-19 patients to states of origin

The House of Representatives on Tuesday solicited for Federal Government’s intervention to urgently establish at least five testing centres in Jigawa State as part of efforts geared toward ending the mysterious deaths in the state. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by… Read full story

We Tested 111 For Coronavirus In Kogi, They All Returned Negative, Says Govt

Kogi State government said on Tuesday said that 111 persons it tested for coronavirus returned negative. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lokoja, the state capital… Read full story

Bandits Killed 15, Injured Five During Kaduna Attack ― Police

At least, 15 people have been killed by bandits in the recent attack on Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State police command. The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when gunmen invaded the community… Read full story

Another COVID-19 Patient Delivered Of Baby Boy At LUTH

A team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, delivered another woman, 37, with coronavirus of a baby boy weighing. Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria… Read full story

32-Year-Old Man Who ‘Recently Returned From Dubai’ Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, says a 32-year-old man who recently returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with severe underlying health conditions, died of coronavirus on Tuesday. Abayomi confirmed the death of the man, whose identity was not revealed… Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos State Releases Additional Guidelines For Reopened Commercial, Industrial, Institutional And Recreational Facilities

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Government on Tuesday issued additional guidelines for the operations of all the commercial, industrial, institutional and recreational facilities that have just been recently unlocked in the state. According to a statement by the state Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources… Read full story

Senate Demands Prompt Action From Security Agencies Over Banditry In North

The Senate on Tuesday asked the relevant security agencies to take firm and prompt actions against the resurgence of banditry in the country. The lawmakers also demanded full implementation of the recommendations of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Nigeria Security Challenges… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Justice For The Port Harcourt Three

DURING these perilous times when Nigerians are daily confronted with hunger and pain, with waves of joblessness and privations surging since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some felons are still at their beastly best, perpetrating horrendous and blood-curdling crimes… Read full story