NDLEA seizes 7034.80kg illicit drugs, arrests 76 suspects in Anambra

Latest News
By Michael Ovat-Awka
NDLEA, Drugs
Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it has seized 7034.80kg of illicit drugs in the first quarter of the year 2020 as against 430 last year.
The State Commander of the Agency, Mr Mohammed Idris, who disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, said the agency also seized psychotropic substances such as methamphetamine weighing 0.0584kg as well as tramadol tablets weighing 17.335kg.
According to him, “On assumption of office in November 2019. I moved into action and confiscated 295.3624kg of cannabis sativa, 0.0740 kg of cocaine and 0.0102kg of heroin and 76 suspects were arrested within the period under review, out of which 70 were males while 6 were females.
Also, we secured 8 convictions, filed a total of 20 fresh cases and arraigned 6 suspects during the period.
He added the command had 135 cases pending at the Federal High Court, Awka as well as one case at Court of Appeal.
He said the agency did not only carry out arrest and prosecution of illicit drugs dealers but also rendered services such as counselling and rehabilitation of drug users.
Expressing appreciation to governor Willie Obiano for his assistance to the agency, the NDLEA boss warned illicit drug dealers in the state to desist from the act or face the full wrath of the law.

 

