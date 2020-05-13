NDLEA seizes 7034.80kg illicit drugs, arrests 76 suspects in Anambra

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records
A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story
COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story
