COVID-19 vaccine: No doses of ABV5300 batch in Nigeria – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has made a clarification that Nigeria did not receive batch of ABV5300

The agency also stressed that the country has not observed any similar adverse reactions of ABV5300.

The agency in a statement issued on Thursday explained that all side effects reported by those who have been administered by the vaccine have been ‘mild’.

The statement which was signed by Head of Public Relations Unit Mohammad Ohitoto further explained that the agency is aware of precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding one specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely ABV5300.

“We understand that investigations are being conducted to determine if the batch is in any way linked to an observed side effect.

“We are satisfied that the clinical evidence indicates the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be safe and effective.

While we await the outcome of the investigations, it is important to clearly state that Nigeria did not receive any doses from the batch of vaccines that is at issue.

“Our assessment is in line with countries such as Spain and the UK who have indicated that they will continue to administer the vaccine because it remains an important tool to protect against COVID-19.

“The safety of vaccines delivered to Nigeria is paramount to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. For this reason, it has enhanced multi-sectoral collaboration among stakeholders and technical entities such as the FMOH, NPHCDA, NAFDAC, WHO and UNICEF,” the agency added.

The agency encouraged Nigerians who are among those being prioritized in the current phase to continue their confidence and enthusiasm for the national vaccine program.