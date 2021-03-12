You are under Baale Shasha’s authority, Ibadan Obas council tell Seriki Shasha

TRADITIONAL rulers, under the aegis of Ibadan Obas’ Council, have told the Seriki Shasha, Alhaji Maiyasin Katsina, to be guided by the fact that irrespective of the honour accorded him, he is under the chieftaincy stool of the Baale of Shasha, Chief Amusa Ajani.

The traditional rulers made this known during a peace meeting on the Shasha crisis, convened by the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and the Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun and High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin.

At the meeting, held at the Olubadan’s palace at Oja’ba, on Thursday, the conveners told Maiyasin Katsina, who is also chairman of Arewa communities in 17 southern states, not to take the honour to mean that he is the supreme ruler of the Shasha community.

The traditional rulers admonished residents of Shasha to remain patient, and wait on the government to implement its plans to rebuild the market.

Earlier, the public relations officer of the Yoruba trading community in the market, Adam Fijabi, had decried that some of the traders relocated away from Shasha to do trading in other sites within the same Akinyele Local Government Area.

Fijabi urged the state government to rebuild the market and compensate all victims.

