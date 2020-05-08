COVID-19: Positive results recorded in 7 LGAs of Kaduna ― Govt

Kaduna State government has said tests of COVID-19 were only recorded in seven local governments areas of the state.

This was even as it was observed that majority of COVID-19 cases in the state have travel history and that such illegal inter-state travel is widening the spread of the virus in the state.

A statement issued from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Friday and signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye said: “Positive COVID-19 test results have been recorded from seven local government areas: Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria.”

The statement argued that: “Many citizens of Kaduna State have endured inconveniences and consistently complied with the restriction of movement, including the prohibition of non-essential interstate movement.

He noted that this illegal travel has increased the danger of community transmission as infections have ‘’now been recorded in some mainly rural local governments on the borders of the state.’’

To this end, “the Standing Committee on COVID-19 appeals for the vigilance and active involvement of all citizens in the effort to avert this peril.”

The Special Adviser said that the COVID-19 ‘’has confirmed that seven new cases were recorded in the state on Thursday 7th May 2020,’’ adding that “Kaduna State now has 82 active cases, having discharged 10 patients and recorded one fatality.’’

“The latest cases include four persons with travel history outside the state, a senior citizen who received many visitors at home and two persons in the police barracks who are contacts of one of the policemen who tested positive,’’ he added.

“These sacrifices are being jeopardized by the actions of persons who violate the Quarantine Orders, and the misconduct of some law enforcement officers that have facilitated and indulged this grossly irresponsible pattern of interstate travel,’’ Adekeye noted.

“The state government continues to engage the leadership of the concerned agencies on these dangerous lapses, given its consistent support for the security agencies posted to the state,’’ he said.

The Special Adviser pointed out that Kaduna state’s health system could be easily overwhelmed if community transmission occurs, as the situation in neighbouring states has shown.

The statement noted that the government was compelled to blockade many of the entry points and deployed its senior officials from their other vital roles, in order to personally man these borders.

“The Standing Committee appeals to the vast majority of law-abiding citizens to continue to expose and report persons engaged in interstate travel or who sneak into their communities.

“All citizens should please consistently exercise the personal responsibility and compliance with health protocols that have been outlined to help beat Covid-19,’’ Adekeye advised.

