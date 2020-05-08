2 dead, 7 injured in crash involving trailer, 3 cars, 2 motocycles in Ogun

Two persons were killed, while seven others sustained injuries in an accident, involving a trailer, three other vehicles and two motorcycles along Toll-Gate, Sango-Ota, in Ogun, on Friday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Clement Oladele, confirmed the accident to NAN, adding that it happened at about 11.30 a.m.

Oladele explained that the trailer, with no registration number and coming from Sango-Ota, Ogun State lost control due to brake failure and rammed into the three other vehicles and two motorcycles.

NAN reports that the three vehicles were a Volkswagen bus with registration number KTU 952 XY, Toyota Highlander Jeep, FKJ 505 DP, and Toyota Corolla, EKY 556 ES.

The two motorcycles involved in the accident were marked AAB 404 WL and GBE 010 QV.

Nine people comprising six males and three females were involved in the accident that resulted to the death of two persons, a male and female, while seven others, five males and two females, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, while the survivors are also receiving treatment at State Hospital, Ota,” the Sector Commander said.

He urged motorists to properly maintain their vehicles before putting them on road to avoid unnecessary loss of life and property.

Oladele commiserated with the family of the victims and requested members of the public whose relation used the corridor at that period to contact the FRSC Command in Ota, Ogun State for more information about the crash.

