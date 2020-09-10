COVID-19 outbreak led to increase in tuberculosis cases ― Experts

Experts in the health sector, including the Stop TB Partnership in Nigeria, have declared that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in tuberculosis cases in the country.

The experts warned that tuberculosis is now killing Nigerians more than COVID-19 and they stressed the need for government at all levels to prioritise tuberculosis (TB) control programme.

These positions were canvassed during a virtual media round table on the impact of COVID-19 on tuberculosis service delivery, policy and funding, in Nigeria.

This, they said made it expedient for government and all stakeholders to increase efforts towards funding and eradicating tuberculosis in the country.

The virtual roundtable held in Abuja has as its theme: “Impact of COVID-19 on TB: Challenges and Opportunities for Service Delivery, Policy and Financing.”

However, the Acting Chairman, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr Ayodele Awe, said Nigeria is making progress to address challenges associated with tuberculosis despite the fact that case finding is still an issue.

According to him, “eighteen people die from TB every hour, 430 persons die from the disease daily, while only 1,000 persons have died so far from COVID-19 in the country.”

He emphasised on the need to set up a Presidential Task Force on tuberculosis as had been done on COVID-19, adding that this is very imperative to bring it under control.

Also, the National Coordinator, Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme, Dr Adebola Lawanson, said the outbreak of COVID-19 has increased TB morbidity and mortality in the country, adding that it has also affected TB case finding.

Dr Lawanson particularly regretted that the pandemic has also reinforced stigma for sufferers, increased transmission of TB, and affected access to drugs for patients and health facilities.

The national coordinator stated that the lack of access to health facilities during the lockdown led to TB patients developing drug-resistant strains of TB.

She added that due to loss of jobs and non-viability of businesses during the lockdown, individuals suffering from TB found it difficult to effectively keep up with the demands of treatment.

According to the Country Director, Health Policy Plus (HP+), Frances Ilika, “there is a need for increased domestic funding for tuberculosis cases to avoid secondary crises, increased private sector investment in TB control as well as accountability on funding.”

Dr Ilika advocated the prioritisation of Tuberculosis (TB) control programme by the government at all levels and advised policymakers to ensure clarity of policies with respect to COVID-19 interventions which will ensure that individuals are also screened for TB when COVID-19 screening is carried out.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE