COVID-19: Osun records 19 new cases, discharges 10

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Osun while 10 patients were, on Monday, discharged from the state’s Treatment and Isolation Centre, following their recovery.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, made this disclosure in a statement forwarded to Tribune Online in Osogbo.

He explained that the fresh cases were contacts of previously confirmed cases, just as he charged all residents not to ignore the observance of all precautionary measures laid down by the state government.

Isamotu further revealed that with the latest detected cases, number of cases in the state had risen to 358 out of which 184 are active cases.

He also hinted that the state had successfully treated and discharged 166 patients, while eight deaths have so far been recorded in Osun State.

