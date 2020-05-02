COVID-19: Ondo partners Quickens computers on e-learning

As part of efforts to ensure that pupils in Ondo State study during the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government has partnered with Quickens Computers to provide a platform for electronic-learning.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mr Femi Agagu, who disclosed this, said the synergy became necessary to ensure school curriculum and the proper academic standard is maintained regardless of school closure.

Agagu said the partnership has resulted in various educational broadcasts on both the radio and television across the state to ensure the teaching of different subjects.

Agagu said the e-learning is part of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s led administration commitment to repositioning the education sector in the state.

Speaking, the Managing Director of Quickens Computers, Mr Lawrence Ehindero, said the e-learning would ensure teachers at various levels are ICT compliance.

Ehindero said the platform will ensure the availability of a comprehensive database for planning purposes, human resources and information management.

He urged parents to allow their children access to their mobile phones in logging to their individual school websites already captured into the system.

He said: “It helps to reduce to the barest minimum, issues relating to ghost students, pupils and teachers as they will all have unique identification numbers and ensure proper tracing.

“The educational portal will provide parents with instant access to information relating to their children by logging to the website www.odsgmoe.com.”

Ehindero commended the state governor, Akeredolu for transforming the education sector by eradicating manual processing across schools and replacing them with modern and dynamic on-line digital learning.

