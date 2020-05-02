COVID-19: Lagos partners Stanbic IBTC to improve workforce

Lagos State government in collaboration with Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has organised an online training programme for its workforce to enhance their capacity development, as well as sharpen their skills during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The online training programme tagged ‘The Evolution Webinar Series,’ themed: “Evolution Series: A New Generation of Public Service,” was designed to further expand the horizons of civil servants in the state as they continue to observe the stay-at-home directive of the Federal Government.

The State Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, said the online training was part of the government’s initiatives to continually improve the capacity as well as sharpen the skills of the state workforce.

The commissioner said this became more imperative as the staff remain at home to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Olufunke Amobi, urged the workers to embrace the new initiave and be mentally active during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to her, “New behaviours, new technologies, the millennial workforce, mobility and globalisation, are the new trends shaping the world of work,” urging that workers must embrace these new realities to be more efficient in doing their work.

In her presentation titled: “Current Trends in the World of Work and Workplace,” Amobi disclosed that there are three products that defined the quality of every type of work, saying these include “the Work, the Worker and the Workplace.”

She commended the Lagos State government for its approach, saying that the introduction of this kind of programme and policy into the Public Service affirmed its readiness to align with current trends in the world.

She further encouraged civil servants and other employees to embrace the digitalisation of work and the workplace, assuring that those who do so would not only survive but thrive.

Amobi, while urging the Lagos State government to invest more in new digital activity for its workforce, pleaded with the participants not to rely solely on their employers to acquire knowledge, but to exploit different opportunities for free online courses, to develop their digital literacy skills.

