COVID-19: Ogun reduces number of civil servants to work daily

The Ogun State Government has directed heads of ministries, agencies and parastatals in the State Public Service to reduce the number of workers for daily duty.

The government in a statement signed by Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, said the development became expedient in view of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The state government directed that rosters should be drawn to accommodate not more than 20 per cent of staff across cadres to work, at least once in a week.

It also directed teachers in all public schools to proceed on vacation immediately.

The state government as well had reduced the number of people gathering from 50 to 20.

While restrictions have been placed on visits to government offices except on COVID-19 solution related and emergency situations.

It urged banks, telecoms and other service providers to ensure that they do not have more than 20 clients at a time in their various places.

Similarly, transporters were asked to reduce the number of passengers in commercial vehicles and motorcycles.

