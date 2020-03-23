Coronavirus: Wike bans public burials, weddings

In furtherance of measures to pretend to spread of coronavirus in the state, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday announced the ban of public burials and weddings.

In a second statewide broadcast in less than 72 hours, the governor announced that with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020, all public parks, night clubs and cinemas would remain closed till further notice.

He said: “With effect from the same date (Tuesday, March 24, 2020), all public parks, night clubs and cinemas in the State are to remain closed till further notice.

“Similarly, after due consultations with religious leaders, it was agreed that all religious organisations are to temporarily stop all forms of open worship. Public burial and wedding ceremonies are also banned within this period.

“In view of the fact that the disease spreads fast through body contact, social distance has become imperative if we are to contain the spread.

“May I, therefore call on all Religious Leaders, Traditional Rulers and Opinion Leaders in the State to assist government to implement these decisions by ensuring that persons under their care do not fall foul of this directive.”

Wike directed Local Government Council Chairmen to ensure that public burials and weddings do not take place in their respective areas.

He said: “May I emphasise that Local Government Chairmen are to be held responsible if public burials and weddings take place in their Local Government Areas.

“Government will set up monitoring teams for the 23 Local Government Areas to ensure compliance. Defaulters will be seen as enemies of the State and will be made to face appropriate sanctions.

“My Dear Good People of Rivers State, the essence of governance is to protect lives and we cannot be indifferent when this COVID-19 continues to claim lives world-wide.

“We urge everyone to remain calm and maintain social distance. We shall continue to review the situation and adjust accordingly.”

He encouraged the people to accept the measures in good fate noting: “Like I said in my Broadcast last Friday, these decisions may seem painful for all of us but there is no price that is too much to pay for us to stay alive.”

He stated that with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surveillance posts will be set up across the state.

“The Rivers State Government having reviewed current developments across the country is desirous to further strengthen prevention measures across the State to keep our citizens safe.

“The surveillance post comprises of 6 land posts and 6 Marine points with each manned by trained health and security personnel who will ensure that motorists and seafarers are tested before they are allowed to enter the State.

“All motorists and seafarers are please enjoined to cooperate with the Surveillance teams as they have been empowered to legitimately enforce this directive,” Wike said.

The Governor added: “I use this medium to call on citizens to minimise family visits. Rather, everyone should maintain contacts through the use of telephones,” Wike stated.

