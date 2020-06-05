COVID-19: NCDC confirms 328 new cases, total rises to11,844

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 328 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 11,844.

The NCDC made the announcement on Friday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 5th of June 2020, 328 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 11844 cases have been confirmed, 3696 cases have been discharged and 333 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 328 new cases are reported from 14 states; Lagos-121, FCT-70, Bauchi-25, Rivers-18, Oyo-16, Kaduna-15, Gombe-14, Edo-13, Ogun-13, Jigawa-8, Enugu-6, Kano-5, Osun-2, Ondo-2.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 5,663 4,694 902 67 Kano 985 557 382 46 FCT 862 623 217 22 Katsina 385 168 198 19 Edo 364 249 96 19 Kaduna 335 128 197 10 Oyo 334 215 112 7 Ogun 329 133 186 10 Borno 322 111 185 26 Rivers 308 186 104 18 Jigawa 282 124 153 5 Bauchi 281 51 222 8 Gombe 184 50 127 7 Kwara 127 81 45 1 Delta 116 77 31 8 Sokoto 115 4 97 14 Plateau 113 27 84 2 Nasarawa 90 54 31 5 Ebonyi 80 72 8 0 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Yobe 52 20 25 7 Osun 49 10 35 4 Imo 47 28 19 0 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Adamawa 42 11 27 4 Niger 41 23 17 1 Ondo 38 11 21 6 Kebbi 33 0 29 4 Bayelsa 30 19 8 3 Enugu 30 16 14 0 Ekiti 25 5 18 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Abia 15 8 7 0 Benue 13 12 1 0 Anambra 12 8 3 1 Kogi 3 3 0 0

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: No Fresh Probe Of Adesina ―AfDB Board Rules

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of reopening the probe of the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. At a meeting, the body declared that an independent investigation was not required as demanded the United States of America… Read full story

NCDC Releases New Guidelines On COVID-19 Patients’ Treatment, Discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja… Read full story

UN Puts Nigeria’s Electricity Access Rate At 57%

No fewer than 110.7 million Nigerians out of a 195.8 million estimated population had access to electricity as of 2018, according to the latest global energy progress report. This represents a 57 per cent national electricity access rate compared with the global average of 90 per cent, says the report launched at the… Read full story

Akinwumi Adesina And AfDB

AFTER the Ethics Committee of the African Development Bank (AfDB) had returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict on the bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who had been accused by a group of whistleblowers of approving certain appointments and contracts that were in breach of the financial institution’s statutory and… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 350 New Cases, Total Now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516. The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its… Read full story