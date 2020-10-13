COVID-19: NCDC confirms 225 new cases, total now 60,655

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 225 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 225 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,655.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 13th of October 2020, 225 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60655 cases have been confirmed, 52006 cases have been discharged and 1116 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 225 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (165), FCT (17), Rivers (13), Ogun (12), Niger (8), Delta (4), Ondo (2), Anambra (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1), Kaduna (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,251 4,797 15,250 204 FCT 5,849 529 5,241 79 Plateau 3,545 436 3,076 33 Oyo 3,315 722 2,553 40 Rivers 2,674 88 2,527 59 Edo 2,637 27 2,503 107 Kaduna 2,520 78 2,401 41 Ogun 1,952 182 1,742 28 Delta 1,807 21 1,737 49 Kano 1,740 11 1,675 54 Ondo 1,652 71 1,545 36 Enugu 1,309 19 1,269 21 Kwara 1,050 43 982 25 Ebonyi 1,044 4 1,010 30 Osun 906 65 822 19 Abia 898 18 872 8 Katsina 896 2 870 24 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 9 687 14 Imo 585 12 561 12 Benue 483 60 413 10 Nasarawa 472 134 325 13 Bayelsa 403 6 376 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 324 3 315 6 Akwa Ibom 295 9 278 8 Niger 269 12 245 12 Anambra 255 7 229 19 Adamawa 248 23 208 17 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 108 13 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 79 5 66 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

