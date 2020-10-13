COVID-19: NCDC confirms 225 new cases, total now 60,655

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 225 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 225 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,655.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 13th of October 2020, 225 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60655 cases have been confirmed, 52006 cases have been discharged and 1116 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 225 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (165), FCT (17), Rivers (13), Ogun (12), Niger (8), Delta (4), Ondo (2), Anambra (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1), Kaduna (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,2514,79715,250204
FCT5,8495295,24179
Plateau3,5454363,07633
Oyo3,3157222,55340
Rivers2,674882,52759
Edo2,637272,503107
Kaduna2,520782,40141
Ogun1,9521821,74228
Delta1,807211,73749
Kano1,740111,67554
Ondo1,652711,54536
Enugu1,309191,26921
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04441,01030
Osun9066582219
Abia898188728
Katsina896287024
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710968714
Imo5851256112
Benue4836041310
Nasarawa47213432513
Bayelsa403637621
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti32433156
Akwa Ibom29592788
Niger2691224512
Anambra255722919
Adamawa2482320817
Sokoto162014517
Taraba10813896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe795668
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

