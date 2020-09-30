COVID-19: NCDC confirms 201 new cases, total now 58,848

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 201 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 201 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 201 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 58,848

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 30th of September 2020, 201 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 58848 cases have been confirmed, 50358 cases have been discharged and 1112 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 201 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (77), Rivers (37), Plateau (25), FCT (13), Kaduna (12), Ogun (12), Adamawa (8), Taraba (7), Imo (4), Kwara (2), Osun (2), Abia (1), Oyo (1),” the NCCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,4614,00715,249205
FCT5,7096544,97778
Plateau3,4508202,59733
Oyo3,2618842,33740
Edo2,626242,495107
Rivers2,4321292,24459
Kaduna2,419562,32439
Ogun1,850951,72728
Delta1,802161,73749
Kano1,737151,66854
Ondo1,631501,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Ebonyi1,04031,00730
Kwara1,0365695525
Abia895158728
Gombe88311174725
Katsina861283524
Osun8393279017
Borno745470536
Bauchi6991766814
Imo5722553512
Benue4815841310
Nasarawa45011232513
Bayelsa399537321
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti321123036
Akwa Ibom28862748
Niger2591523212
Adamawa2482320817
Anambra237521319
Sokoto162114417
Taraba1027896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara780735
Yobe766628
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Low Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria’s new COVID-19  infection cases increased by 85  last week when compared with the previous week, Tribune Online reports.

A total of 1,053 new cases were reported last week (September 20 – 26)…

Labour Suspends Today’s Strike

THE organised labour in the early hours of Monday announced a suspension of its strike slated to start today over prices of fuel and electricity.

The suspension of the strike action was contained in a communique it signed with representatives of government.

CROSSFIRE: Don’t Join Proposed Strike By Labour, FG Warns Civil Servants

The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions.

CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour

DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.

NCDC confirms 201 cases

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

BREAKING: Ogun govt imposes 10pm to 6am curfew on Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

Police warn against October 1 protests, rallies

Latest News

Buhari now to make broadcast on Thursday at 7am

Latest News

Nigeria yet to find its bearing as it celebrates its 60th anniversary ― Afenifere

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More