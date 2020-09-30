COVID-19: NCDC confirms 201 new cases, total now 58,848

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 201 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The 201 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 58,848
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.
“On the 30th of September 2020, 201 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 58848 cases have been confirmed, 50358 cases have been discharged and 1112 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 201 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (77), Rivers (37), Plateau (25), FCT (13), Kaduna (12), Ogun (12), Adamawa (8), Taraba (7), Imo (4), Kwara (2), Osun (2), Abia (1), Oyo (1),” the NCCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|19,461
|4,007
|15,249
|205
|FCT
|5,709
|654
|4,977
|78
|Plateau
|3,450
|820
|2,597
|33
|Oyo
|3,261
|884
|2,337
|40
|Edo
|2,626
|24
|2,495
|107
|Rivers
|2,432
|129
|2,244
|59
|Kaduna
|2,419
|56
|2,324
|39
|Ogun
|1,850
|95
|1,727
|28
|Delta
|1,802
|16
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,737
|15
|1,668
|54
|Ondo
|1,631
|50
|1,545
|36
|Enugu
|1,289
|102
|1,166
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,040
|3
|1,007
|30
|Kwara
|1,036
|56
|955
|25
|Abia
|895
|15
|872
|8
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Katsina
|861
|2
|835
|24
|Osun
|839
|32
|790
|17
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|699
|17
|668
|14
|Imo
|572
|25
|535
|12
|Benue
|481
|58
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|450
|112
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|399
|5
|373
|21
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|321
|12
|303
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|288
|6
|274
|8
|Niger
|259
|15
|232
|12
|Adamawa
|248
|23
|208
|17
|Anambra
|237
|5
|213
|19
|Sokoto
|162
|1
|144
|17
|Taraba
|102
|7
|89
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|76
|6
|62
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
