COVID-19: NCDC confirms 201 new cases, total now 58,848

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 201 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 201 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 58,848

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 30th of September 2020, 201 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 58848 cases have been confirmed, 50358 cases have been discharged and 1112 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 201 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (77), Rivers (37), Plateau (25), FCT (13), Kaduna (12), Ogun (12), Adamawa (8), Taraba (7), Imo (4), Kwara (2), Osun (2), Abia (1), Oyo (1),” the NCCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,461 4,007 15,249 205 FCT 5,709 654 4,977 78 Plateau 3,450 820 2,597 33 Oyo 3,261 884 2,337 40 Edo 2,626 24 2,495 107 Rivers 2,432 129 2,244 59 Kaduna 2,419 56 2,324 39 Ogun 1,850 95 1,727 28 Delta 1,802 16 1,737 49 Kano 1,737 15 1,668 54 Ondo 1,631 50 1,545 36 Enugu 1,289 102 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,040 3 1,007 30 Kwara 1,036 56 955 25 Abia 895 15 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Katsina 861 2 835 24 Osun 839 32 790 17 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 699 17 668 14 Imo 572 25 535 12 Benue 481 58 413 10 Nasarawa 450 112 325 13 Bayelsa 399 5 373 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 321 12 303 6 Akwa Ibom 288 6 274 8 Niger 259 15 232 12 Adamawa 248 23 208 17 Anambra 237 5 213 19 Sokoto 162 1 144 17 Taraba 102 7 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 76 6 62 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

NCDC confirms 201 cases