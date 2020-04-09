COVID-19: Muslim leaders support Ogun govt with N2.5m

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State has supported the state government’s drive to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state with N2.5 million donation.

A delegation of leaders of the league handed over the draft cheque of N2.5m to the deputy governor of the state, Noimot Salako-Oyedele on Thursday.

The league said it is imperative for Muslims in the state to cooperate with the government in combating the pandemic.

The Wakeel Muslim of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Sheikh Iskeel Awwal who spoke on behalf of the delegation said: “We are here to donate N2.5 million to the Ogun State government.

“We commend the government for its outstanding efforts in combating COVID-19.

“We pledge our loyalty to fully cooperate with the government in the fight against coronavirus.”

The deputy governor assured the delegation that the state will ensure that the funds and every other donation received by the government are judiciously channelled to contain the spread of the novel virus.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

How Africa Can Mitigate COVID-19 Effects

BEFORE the novel Coronavirus pandemic hit the globe, Nigeria spent 42 per cent of her earnings on debt servicing. We have arrived at a new reality today: even if we devote 100 per cent of our income to rebuilding our economy, it still will not be enough… Read full article

Our Ongoing Strike Doesn’t Affect Our Involvement In Fight Against COVID-19 —ASUU President

We are starting with Ibadan because our members in the zone showed readiness for the project. We were in Jos last week Wednesday and the next place is Maiduguri, to be followed by other parts of the country. Our plan is to launch it at the zonal levels of our union, while the branches key into it… Read full story

NECO Declares War On Certificate Forgers

THE National Examination Council (NECO) is worried at the rising cases of certificate forgery and examination malpractice in Nigeria and has vowed to make life miserable for the perpetrators of the heinous crime tarnishing the image of the examination body and the country at large… Read full story

Does Daily Vitamin C Help Coronavirus?

Social distancing, regular handwashing and other personal hygiene are the most effective and proven methods to reduce risk and spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)… Read full story

How Coronavirus Pandemic Aggravates Stress Among Nigerians

Nigeria and indeed virtually all the countries of the world are battling to save humanity from the throes of the scourge called Coronavirus pandemic. It is exerting undue pressure on the citizenry, as thousands of people are dying, with many persons across the world hovering between life and death. Medical personnel and facilities… Read full story

‘Nigeria Can Stop COVID-19 Without Shutting Airports, Cities’

A United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) licensed flight dispatcher and ground instructor, Mrs Victoria Jumoke Adegbe has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to review the continued shutting down of airports and other economic activities as a way of curbing the spread of COVID-19… Read full story

EDITORIAL: These Palliatives Won’t Do

PERHAPS nothing illustrates the inadequacy of the palliative measures rolled out to cushion the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in several parts of the country than the angry protests of distressed citizens. The situation is particularly severe in Lagos, one of the states where the Federal Government imposed… Read full article

COVID-19: Nigeria Confirms 22 New Cases, Toll Rises To 276

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, has announced 22 more new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), making the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria rise to 276… Read full story

We’ll Explore ‘Local Solutions’ To Prevent, Cure Coronavirus In Oyo —Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Wednesday that the state would explore home-grown solutions towards the prevention and cure of coronavirus. He stated that the state was not ruling out ‘local solutions’ to cure the virus, adding that since Nigerians have always had their ways of dealing with flu, catarrh and cough… Read full story

COVID-19: Oyo Set To Begin Decontamination, Extends Workers’ Break

Civil and public servants in Oyo State are to stay home for one more week, as Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, announced that the state secretariat, Ibadan, will be decontaminated next week… Read full story

(BREAKING): Another Batch Of 281 Americans Flown Out Of Nigeria

The third batch of 281 American citizens were on Wednesday evening flown out of Nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State. The Americans were assisted through security and airport screening by officials from the US Consulate General’s office in Lagos… Read full story

Gov Wike Under Fire For Detention Of Caverton Pilots

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, may have bitten more than he can chew with his decision to order the arrest and detention of two Caverton Helicopter pilots in his state, on Tuesday, over what he called their flouting of the suspension of flight operations to the state over the rampaging coronavirus pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: Why We Are Supporting Nigeria ― Pingjian, Chinese Ambassador

The Chinese Ambassador, Zhou Pingjian, has said the Republic of China was giving assistance to Nigeria to reciprocate the latter concern following the outbreak of the pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wuhan. Speaking with newsmen, on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Abuja, shortly after the Chinese doctors… Read full story

Accountant General Of The Federation Wants Fire Incident In His Office Probed •Vital documents still intact, says Senate finance committee

The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Idris Ahmed, has demanded for a panel of inquiry to investigate the fire that gutted a part of his office on Wednesday morning. He equally recommended that report of the panel be made available to the Senate… Read full story

OBJ: A Misunderstood Leader?

THE tenuous state of the federalism in Nigeria accounts for the shades of agitations in the country. The calls have been sustained by a number of issues, among which are the clamour for restructuring, resource control, power devolution, citizenship and state police. Whereas the advocacy for change of the status quo has… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE