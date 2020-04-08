COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 22 new cases, toll rises to 276

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, has announced 22 more new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), making the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria rise to 276.

“Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo,” NCDC tweeted.

“As at 09:00 pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths.

“As at 09:00 pm 8th April, there are 276 confirmed cases, 44 discharged, 6 deaths. For more info- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng.

Currently “Lagos- 145 FCT- 54 Osun- 20 Oyo- 11 Edo- 12 Bauchi- 8 Akwa Ibom- 5 Kaduna- 5 Ogun- 4Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1 Kwara- 2 Delta- 1 Katsina-1”

