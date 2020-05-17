COVID-19 lockdown: Bear with us ― Kaduna gov

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has called on the people of the state to bear with the state government as the inconveniences they are passing through due to the COVID-19 are regrettable. The governor took to his twitter handle at the weekend to appreciates the citizens of the state for the support and co-operation [...]

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has called on the people of the state to bear with the state government as the inconveniences they are passing through due to the COVID-19 are regrettable.

The governor took to his twitter handle at the weekend to appreciates the citizens of the state for the support and co-operation given to the government.

The tweet read as follows:

“This is to thank you for staying home and staying safe during this difficult period.

“I know it is difficult for people that are used to the hustle and bustle of life, going out, visiting friends and relations, going to work, going to the market, going to mosques and churches, to now be told to stay at home.

“I ask you to bear with us. And for all those of you that have been inconvenienced by staying at home, I seek your forgiveness as your governor. But this has become absolutely necessary to control the spread of this COVID-19 pandemic.

“This COVID-19 is a very dangerous virus. As someone that has gone through it, I can tell you that it is a deadly virus that can end your life.

‘And the only way to stop it is for people not to move around. The COVID-19 virus does not have legs, it cannot travel. It can only travel when people carry it around.”

