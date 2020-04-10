COVID-19: Kenny Bello donates food items to Ijebu residents

In a bid to relieve hardship on the people during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, house of representative aspirant during the 2019 election Hon. Kehinde Ayodeji Bello has donated food items to the people of Ijebu East Local Government in Ogun State.

While Speaking on the reason behind his gesture, Hon Bello reiterated that he believes to always support the people at the time of need.

Bello added that the spirit of cheerful giving and societal support was inculcated in him by his father M. A Bello, a distinguished politician in his days who deeply inspired and influenced his wards and many others who looked up to him as a role model.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday, in a nationwide broadcast, announced the cessation of movement in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States for 14 days as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

