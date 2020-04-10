Kogi governor bans sale of beef for 48 hours after death of 12 cows during grazing

FOLLOWING the death of 12 cows in Lokoja, Kogi State, while grazing at open land of Nigeria-Korea Vocational Institute, the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has banned sale of beef in Lokoja and its environs for the next 48 hours.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo.

He stated that there had been a coordinated security and scientific investigations into the death of the cows, adding that the investigations are being handled by security agencies through the Office of the State Security Adviser as well as veterinary doctors in the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment.

The statement read: “The attention of the Kogi State government has been drawn to the report of dead cows within the Lokoja township.

“We wish to inform the people of the state some of the proactive measures taken by government to find out the cause of the death of those cows and to also ensure their beefs do not find their way into our markets.

“Security agencies and the affected government ministries and departments have been mandated to form strong institutional walls that will stop the beefs from getting into the market as it is detrimental to health.

“The Kogi State government has also placed a ban on the sale of beef in Lokoja and its environs for the next 48 hours.

“The state government has committed to briefing members of the public on findings about the incident. We also urge our people to volunteer intelligence that will help us unravel the mystery behind the death of those cows.”