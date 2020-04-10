Lagos Airport Hotel not razed by fire, says MD

The Lagos Airport Hotel on Friday disclosed that contrary to the news doing the round, the hotel was not razed by fire.

In a statement on Friday by the Managing Director of the hotel, Mr Kayode Bakare, contrary to reports, a fire incident only happened at one of the car parks of the hotel which affected three vehicles and not the hotel building as reported.

The statement reads: “The attention of the management of Lagos Airport Hotel Limited, Ikeja, has been drawn to online publication in some of the Nigerian newspapers of yesterday, 9th April, 2020 entitled “Fire guts Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

“The management of the hotel wishes to state categorically that Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, was not gutted by fire. It was a fire incident at the frontal car park of the hotel which affected three vehicles and not the building as reported.

“The fire outbreak occurred at the rented space of a car hire company which is a tenant to the hotel. The fire affected three of the vehicles of that company.

“The fire did not extend to any building or property of the hotel. Prompt response by the men of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency helped in extinguishing the fire and dousing the tension.

“The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be established while investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“We seize this opportunity to correct the news flying around that Lagos Airport hotel Ikeja was burnt by fire on Thursday, 9th April, 2020.

“The management of Lagos Airport Hotel Limited Ikeja urges the entire public, our esteemed customers and all stakeholders of the hotel to completely disregard such news

“We assure our customer of their complete safety and that of the hotel’s property which is also being adequately secured even as the hotel complies with the lockdown directives of the federal government in these times of COVID-19.”