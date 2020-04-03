To curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, the Federal Government is applying measures to safeguard its personnel by using telepresence facilities deployed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy through the Galaxy Backbone (GBB) Limited, a parastatal agency under the ministry.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, had earlier directed GBB to utilise its telepresence and collaboration facilities to ensure government functions continue while maintaining social distancing.

Complying to this directive, the GBB positioned their telepresence and collaboration facilities to ensure productivity, enhance security and reduce the cost of communication during this period.Video conferencing terminals have been installed at over 120 Federal Government institutions, including the offices of the Vice President, 26 ministers, 17 ministers of state, Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, 37 federal permanent secretaries, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other key ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

A statement from the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy “calls and Conferences are secured with end to end encryption within GBB operated government network.

“GBB also has the capacity to provide both public and private sector organisations secure and reliable telepresence services from its State-of-the-Art Unified Communication Services (UCS) platform.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria, Chad, Niger Commence Joint Onslaught Against Boko Haram

Poised to quell the lingering insurgency, nations around the Lake Chad basin, Nigeria, Chad and Niger have commenced a joint “massive” onslaught against Boko Haram. According to the Voice of America, tweeting at voanews.com, the joint offensive is a renewed operation following the inadequacies of the multinational force of countries… Read full story

We Will Defeat COVID-19, But I Don’t Want Any Casualty —Makinde

The governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Monday, tested positive to Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid-19. In this interview monitored on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) radio stations and the privately-owned Fresh FM 105.9, the governor, who phoned in from isolation, addressed… Read full story

COVID-19: Our New Positive Case Was Infected In Lagos ― Ekiti Govt

The Ekiti State government on Thursday disclosed that the latest positive case for the coronavirus pandemic in the state contracted the disease at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Wednesday announced a new positive case… Read full story

Nigeria Likely To Record More Cases Of Coronavirus, NCDC Says

Nigeria is likely to record more cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), infections, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) progressively expands its testing capacity. Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while giving an update on COVID-19 in the country… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE