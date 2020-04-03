Abia Warrior Football Club goalkeeper attacked, shot in Ibadan

The goalkeeper of Abia Warrior Football Club in Abia State, Charles Tambe, was in the early hours of Friday attacked and shot in the Apata area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tambe is in Ibadan to stay with his family following the suspension of the Nigerian Football League over the coronavirus pandemic.

He was said to have been attacked while going for early morning exercise as the hoodlums numbering about five descended on him, with one of them shooting him in the process.

He was however rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) where he is currently receiving treatment.

According to his clu, in its twitter handle, “Our Goal Keeper Charles Tambe was shot this morning by hoodlums in Ibadan. Tambe is in the hospital at UCH in Ibadan, receiving treatment. Our Club management is following up on the tragedy. We will keep you updated. We advise everyone to be safe at this time.”