COVID-19: Elizade University postpones convocation

Authorities of the Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, say they have postponed the convocation ceremony of the institution initially scheduled to hold Thursday 29th and Friday 30th April 2020 indefinitely owing to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the registrar of the university, Mr Omololu Adegbenro, made available to newsmen in Akure said the governing council has postponed the event “until further notice” and that a new date will be announced later.

The registrar prayed for an early end to the pandemic, while also urging all members of the university community; staff and students to keep safe wherever they are at this time.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Bodies Are Being Left In Streets In An Overwhelmed Ecuadorian City

The streets of Ecuador’s western city of Guayaquil are deserted, with few residents in sight and a few dead, as bodies are being left in the streets of this overwhelmed place. The coronavirus pandemic is overloading the public services in the country’s most populous city to a point of collapse. Hospitals have no beds left to accept… Read full story

Alternate Perspectives On Nigeria’s Covid-19 Response

First, my thoughts and prayers go to our health workers. These men and women of valour risking it all battling at the frontline of COVID-19 are the true heroes of the moment. Almost every country in the world is shut, trying frantically to curb and reverse the spread of the coronavirus. Over the last weeks, major cities… Read full story

Alternate Perspectives On Nigeria’s Covid-19 Response

First, my thoughts and prayers go to our health workers. These men and women of valour risking it all battling at the frontline of COVID-19 are the true heroes of the moment. Almost every country in the world is shut, trying frantically to curb and reverse the spread of the coronavirus. Over the last weeks, major cities… Read full story

A Salute To Caregivers On The Frontlines

THE Covid-19 experience in many parts of the world, though challenging, has definitely brought the invaluable services of caregivers to the fore as humanity struggles to prevail over the daunting pestilential challenge. In many of the countries battling with the Covid 19 pandemic, the courage of the dauntless caregivers… Read full article