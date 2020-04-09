COVID-19: Axxela donates multi-million Naira to medical oxygen to Lagos govt

Axxela Limited has made a multimillion naira donation of 5,000kg of medical oxygen to Lagos State Government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lagos is the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.

Speaking on the initiative, Axxela’s CEO, Mr Bolaji Osunsanya said “As an economic enabler, we have taken active steps to engage the government on pain points, and the seamless synergy between the private and public sector will help us overcome this crisis.

As an essential services provider, Axxela has ensured that our business enterprise continues to function optimally to provide uninterrupted natural gas supply to critical businesses and infrastructure. Accordingly, we have prioritised natural gas supply to power plants that supply electricity to medical facilities, as well as industrial producers of fast-moving consumer goods critical to the well-being and sustenance of many during this period.”

With 20 years of business operations in Nigeria and its expansion to West African region, Axxela has built a culture of safety and a reliable reputation of empowering industries and communities by delivering value-adding energy solutions for socio-economic growth and empowerment.

According to Axxela’s Community Relations and Security Manager, Aloiye Aigbonoga, the donation is part of Axxela’s holistic contributions to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in Nigeria. He said, “As the world deals with a rapid infection rate, we have a responsibility to buckle down and collaborate effectively to fight against the raging pandemic. We applaud the leadership of our state and federal governments and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the selfless endeavours of all.

