The Anambra State government has discharged eight COVID-19 patients from the protective care centres in the state.

According to an update on COVID-19 status in Anambra released by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, at 0800hrs on Friday, said the last 8 of the 14 confirmed patients in the Protective Care Centres were discharged.

“These patients either had a negative post-treatment test; or showed a sustained improvement in symptoms, or fit into the recently revised NCDC/WHO case management guideline for COVID-19 patients.

The discharged patients were in great spirit,” Dr Okpala added.

The commissioner also pleaded with ndị Anambra to keep observing all disease containment measures as already advised as the State ramps up community testing emphasising that “wearing of a facemask in public is associated with a reduction in viral transmission.”

“If you experience any concerning symptoms like loss of taste; fever; cough or shortness of breath, do not self medicate. Just go to the nearest hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” he added.

