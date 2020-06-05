COVID-19: Governor Bello lifts ban on total lockdown in Kabba/Bunu

The governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has lifted the ban on total lockdown in Kabba/ Bunu local government council of Kogi State over alleged COVID-19 cases in those communities.

The governor disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the government house, Lokoja on Friday.

The governor’s statement came just three days into the contact tracing and testing of people in the communities.

The governor stated that the purpose of the lockdown in those communities has been accomplished and need no further delay until the initial 14 days declared.

Governor Bello maintained that the state remains COVID-19 free.

The governor also said that all those involved in the Isanlu- bank robbery and police station shootout on Thursday will be apprehended and face the law.

