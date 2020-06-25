COVID-19: Delta students call for reopening of schools

DELTA State students, under the aegis of the National Association of Delta State Students, have called for the reopening of schools nationwide despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

The president of the association, Mr Godwin Saturday, said since markets, churches and mosques have been reopened by the various state governments, there is also the need for schools to resume for academic work.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba, Mr Saturday, who was flanked by some of the executives of the association, said students were tired of staying at home and that both federal and state governments should expedite action by cleaning up schools in readiness for immediate resumption.

“We hope that this crisis will be somehow resolved and our schools reopened so that we will be able to return to finish the year,” he said.

The association also commended the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and his team for their dogged fight against COVID-19 as well as for their efforts to bring prosperity to the people of the state despite the challenges.

The students passed a vote of confidence on the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Patrick Muoboghare, following the intervention of the governor in resolving the impasse between them.

They had accused the commissioner of high-handedness in handling issues affecting students in the state and had given a 14-day ultimatum to the governor to either remove or deploy the commissioner to another ministry.

“With all issues reviewed and resolved, the association therefore lifts the no-confidence vote on the Commissioner for Higher Education as we forge a new front with the ministry,” the student leader said.

