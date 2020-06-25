NUC warns varsities against over-admission of students

THE executive secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, has warned Nigerian universities against admitting students above their carrying capacities.

He gave the warning when he received the commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, Air Vice Marshal A. A. Olabisi, in his office, according to the Monday Bulletin of commission obtained in Abuja.

He also advised the management of the institute to reconsider plans to run both degree and Higher National Diploma programmes on the same campus.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Olabisi had told the executive secretary that his mission to the commission was to consult and seek his advice on issues concerning the institute’s new campus in Bogoro, Bauchi State, take-off grant as well as admission.

He said AFIT was in the commission to seek the executive secretary’s approval to move some of its faculties to its new campus in Bogoro in order to decongest the headquarters in Kaduna.

He also requested the NUC’s approval to reduce the students’ admission to a manageable size from the current 5,000 to about 2,000 students in order not to overstretch the facilities.

On the issue of quality assurance, he told the executive secretary that AFIT had complied fully with NUC’s directives on the establishment of online e-learning platform in line with COVID-19 pandemic.

Olabisi thanked the executive secretary and management of NUC for their continued assistance and support to the institution since his assumption.

The NUC boss in his response congratulated Olabisi on his achievements and efforts in repositioning AFIT Kaduna and Air Force Military School, Bauchi.

He said that the NUC had no objection to the institution operating both degree and HND programmes, but offering them on the same campus would pose a challenge.

He said it would be more economical if the institute could move all its HND programmes to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bagoro campus.

On admission, the executive secretary said it was entirely the responsibility of the institute through their internal quality assurance mechanism, and depending on available facilities and resources in the school to control their admission.

He advised the institution to stop over-admitting students and avoid over-stretching the available resources.

On the issue of takeoff grant, the executive secretary advised the commandant to take up the matter with the Chief of Air Staff.

Also speaking, the commission’s director of academic planning, Dr. Biodun Saliu, said it was good the commandant came to consult before taking any step capable of eroding the successes achieved so far in the institution.

Director, public affairs, Malam Ibrahim Yakassai, admonished the commandant and his delegation to be law-abiding in running the institution in order to prevent sanctions from the NUC.

