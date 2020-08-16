COVID-19: Churches reopen in Ogun five months of closure

Christians on Sunday returned to their different churches for worship after five months of closure on the directive of the state government due to the spread of coronavirus.

Nigerian Tribune/Tribune Online recalled that churches in the state were locked on March 22.

The worship centres were advised to observe the COVID -19 protocols with the provision of running water for harvesting; sanitisers; wearing of face masks and sitting two metres apart.

Nigerian Tribune who monitored Sunday services around Abeokuta metropolis observed the excitement in the worshippers who turned out in their numbers.

At St. John’s Anglican Church, Igbein, Abeokuta, government guidelines were strictly followed, as pews were numbered to accommodate certain numbers of congregants.

The church planned to hold three services that do not last more than one and a half hour, and the same was the situation at the Ibara Baptist Church, Ibara.

Other churches visited were At. Anne’s Catholic Church, Ibara, All Soul’s Church, Ibara and Celestial Church of Christ, Ibara.

All the churches placed a banner with the inscription of “No face mask, no entry” at their entry points.

Speaking at St Anne Catholic Church, Reverend Father Lawrence Avro said: “My message is that we should all calm down and obey every instruction of the government and at the end, we all have peace and joy.”

A congregant, Mr Adigun Kayode Adigun “We are very excited to back in church after about five months. It feels good to be among brethren to worship together.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…Churches reopen in Ogun

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…Churches reopen in Ogun

NBS Says 21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 21,764,617. The figure is contained in the bureau’s Labor Force Statistics website entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020) released in Abuja. It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under COVID-19 for August 2020. According to NBS, the unemployment rate during the period under review…Churches reopen in Ogun

Our Fears As 2020 WASSCE Beckons: SS3 Students Speak On Inability To Finish Syllabus, Other Issues

After a long unexpected delay occasioned by the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin in 19,129 accredited centres nationwide on August 17. Some candidates hoping to write the examination spoke with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI and ADEOLA OTEMADE on their fears and expectations…Churches reopen in Ogun