$30m debt: Again Reps summon Agip, NNPC

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NCDMB, DE COON Services Limited alongside other Joint Ventures, JV Partners have again been summoned by House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum upstream over a $30m debt.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Musa Adar (APC-Sokoto), disclosed to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend

Recall that DE COON Services Limited had petitioned the House, accusing Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) of refusing to pay over $30 million and N70m accrued outstanding bills for engineering jobs executed in a contract it won via tender for the company since 2014, amongst other infractions that are inimical to the terms contained in the contract.

The committee had on July 29, this year summoned NAOC, NNPC and Oando, (the other JV partners) to appear on Wednesday, August 12th to explain the discrepancies and their roles in the allegations.

However, NCDMB Nigeria Content Development Management Board, NCDMB which was named in the petition had honoured the committee’s invitation for Wednesday 12th August while NNPC, Agip oil company among others failed to show up.”

Rep. Adar who assured that the committee would not relent in its effort in ensuring justice prevails said “Agip had refused to attend the hearing citing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic”

According to him “NAOC had indicated a willingness to appear online and make submissions on the accusations, but this is not tidy because the lockdown has been lifted, Agip oil & gas production has been going on and even the House has been sitting daily since. So Agip should appear before it as directed.”

Rep. Adar noted that the few weeks grace given the companies involved was just to ensure all parties were present at the next adjourned date to ensure fair hearing hence the need for them to show appearance otherwise the investigation would go on as planned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…

NBS Says 21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 21,764,617. The figure is contained in the bureau’s Labor Force Statistics website entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020) released in Abuja. It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under COVID-19 for August 2020. According to NBS, the unemployment rate during the period under review…

Our Fears As 2020 WASSCE Beckons: SS3 Students Speak On Inability To Finish Syllabus, Other Issues

After a long unexpected delay occasioned by the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin in 19,129 accredited centres nationwide on August 17. Some candidates hoping to write the examination spoke with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI and ADEOLA OTEMADE on their fears and expectations…

FG’s Renewed Tax Drive Will Do More Harm Than Good To Businesses —Muda Yusuf, DG, LCCI

The Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Muda Yusuf, speaks with AKIN ADEWAKUN on the state of the nation’s economy, the various efforts of the federal government to breathe life into it, and why the renewed aggressive tax drive it recently embarked upon might be an anathema to the growth of the industrial sector since it targets investors more than the consumers…