New food product development, solution to food scarcity in society — Olunlade

Babatunde Olunlade, Professor of Food Science and Technology from Bowen University, Iwo, has declared that new food product development process is a solution to food scarcity and one of the tools to enhance food security in society.

Professor Olunlade made the declaration at his inaugural lecture, entitled: “ Food Everywhere! but not secured to eat: Product Development for food security, which he delivered at Bowen University, the 10th of its kind in the history of the institution, held recently.

According to him, the philosophy of good food product development is to search for a product which did not compete with the existing ones in the market.

He noted that solution to food insecurity lied in producing more food in the food market, adding that the major concern of food scientists is to ensure food accessibility and affordability.

While Professor Olunlade lamented that millions of people around the world suffered from food insecurity and diets, he stressed that people must have access to sufficient quantity and diversity of foods to meet their nutritional needs and also be able to eat, and properly metabolise such food.

Speaking further he said: “The sum total of my work is to design, formulate and develop nutritious, acceptable, safe and wholesome new food products for the wellbeing of Nigerians in particular and the people of the developing world in general, through the use of underutilized crops of the tropics, or the wastes like overripe fruits to produce foods which passed consumer acceptability tests.

“For instance, Bread was produced from grains and legumes, biscuits from multigrain. Biscuits produced from maize and pigeon pea are more nutritious. Sunflower seeds contain high levels of both monounsaturated and omega-6 fat and may help reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels. It is a source of many vitamins and minerals that can help immune system.

“Whether rich or poor, young , or old, educated or illiterate, everybody on earth must have access to good nutritious , affordable food and available at a sustainable level. Therefore , the principles of food product development are veritable tool needed to reengineer the food system. Bowen University is becoming a food Oasis, an institution where the food –need of the university community is met with ease and where we walk and talk in areas of Food Science and Technology.”

Professor Olunlade enjoined all the stakeholders in the food production process to key into the new food product development system to rid our country of food scarcity, as he called on government to support and promote all researched findings of food production experts for execution.





According to him, Maize-Cassava flour is a good substitute to produce bread at an affordable cost.