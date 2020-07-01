COVID-19: Bauchi records three new positive cases, discharges 10 from isolation

Bauchi State has recorded 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 infection as of Tuesday, 30th June 2020 while 10 more patients out of the 49 hospitalized have been discharged after their sample tests returned negative.

With the current development, 42 patients are now the active cases of the state and are receiving treatment at the various isolation centers across the state as contained in a statement from BAUCHI COVID-19 SITUATION REPORT.

As of 30th June 2020, the State total deaths remain 12, with the Case Fatality Rate still maintained at 2.3% as the state did not record any severe case or fatalities.

So far, 3,461 samples had been investigated out of which 503 persons were reported to have tested positive to Coronavirus out of this figure already 449 persons have been discharged from the hospitals.

The Total number of confirmed cases in the state so far is 503 while the Total number of people so far on hospital’s admission stands at 42.

The report added that ” The guidelines identified by our health professionals are not laws, but, are simply-made protocols to help and protect our communities from disease escalation. So, our insistence on following the guidelines are mainly for self-protection and community prevention”.

