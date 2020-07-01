COVID-19: Dangote group donates two ambulances to Jigawa, as govt lifts work at home order

The Jigawa State government has lifted the work at home order and asked all civil servant on grade level 12 above to resume work as the state entered 15 days with no new case of COVID-19 in the state.

The state governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar disclosed this in his speech during a Media broadcast to the people of the state on the situation on the covid-19 pandemic.

The governor also announced that the recipient of two ambulances donation from Dangote foundation and arrival of 25 trucks of foodstuffs out of 150 donated by the federal government to the state.

Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar told the people in the state that the state is studying the federal government guidelines primary six, JSS 3 and SS 3 students to schools, adding that government is considering opening Islamic schools.

He, therefore, commended the people of the state for their efforts in compliance with the NCDC guidelines against COVID-19 pandemic making of not recording any new case for the past 15 days.

According to him “the state is gradually overcoming the surge of the pandemic after non-record of the disease despite intensive testing goings-on”.​

Alhaji Abubakar explained that the development has made the state task force on COVID-19 to mainstream all the 19 general hospitals in the state to enable them receive and test patients for the disease.

“After the testing, samples would be transferred to the newly formed molecular laboratory for the results, adding that “despite the improvement in the number of recorded cases there are indications that some people are flagrantly flouting the simple NCDC advice of use of face masks, social distancing and washing of hands”.

He thanking the Dangote Group for donating two ambulances to the state and commissioners in the state for pledging 10% of their salaries to the fight of the pandemic in the state.

