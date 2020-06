COVID-19: Bauchi records 25 new positive cases, one in severe condition

Bauchi State has said that 25 new persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state government stated this after receiving test results of 161 persons in the state.

It stated that all the samples were tested at the new Bauchi Molecular Reference Laboratory, adding that one case is now in severe condition and will continue to receive adequate care.

The state government, according to the information contained in the BAUCHI COVID-19 SITUATION REPORT said: “We are determined to reducing the rate of infections in the state through contact tracing of all reported confirmed cases.

“Bauchi State attaches so much importance especially in terms of surveillance, contact tracing and case investigation in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 as well as Lassa Fever.

“As of today, 5 June 2020, the State Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.8%. So far 2,232 samples have been investigated with only 281 people with the COVID-19. But 222 have since recovered and discharged, 8 persons also died in the process of treating their complications.”

The total number of confirmed cases in the state so far is 281 while the total number of admitted cases who are receiving treatment so far is 51.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: No Fresh Probe Of Adesina ―AfDB Board Rules

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of reopening the probe of the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. At a meeting, the body declared that an independent investigation was not required as demanded the United States of America… Read full story

NCDC Releases New Guidelines On COVID-19 Patients’ Treatment, Discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja… Read full story

UN Puts Nigeria’s Electricity Access Rate At 57%

No fewer than 110.7 million Nigerians out of a 195.8 million estimated population had access to electricity as of 2018, according to the latest global energy progress report. This represents a 57 per cent national electricity access rate compared with the global average of 90 per cent, says the report launched at the… Read full story

Akinwumi Adesina And AfDB

AFTER the Ethics Committee of the African Development Bank (AfDB) had returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict on the bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who had been accused by a group of whistleblowers of approving certain appointments and contracts that were in breach of the financial institution’s statutory and… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 350 New Cases, Total Now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516. The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its… Read full story