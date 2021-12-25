Covid-19 and the omicron variant

I thought that the Covid-19 outbreak was over until I read about the Omicron variant of the infection. I want to know if this variant has been detected in Nigeria and how is it different from the previous type of virus.

Nkechi (by SMS)

Yes, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Nigeria. There is still substantial uncertainty regarding Omicron and a lot of research underway to evaluate its transmissibility, severity and reinfection risk. New variants like Omicron are a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. It is therefore essential that people get the vaccine when available to them and continue to follow existing advice on preventing the spread of the virus, including physical distancing, wearing masks, regular handwashing and keeping indoor areas well ventilated. Early findings suggest that Omicron might be less severe than the Delta variant, but more data is needed and WHO warns that it should not be dismissed as “mild”.