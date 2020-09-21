COVID-19: Akeredolu inaugurates ultra-modern isolation centre

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed his administration commitment towards the payment of special COVID-19 allowance to health workers in the state, despite the lean purse of the state in the face of the pandemic.

Akeredolu gave this assurance during the inauguration of the Ultra-Modern Isolation Centre situated at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Annex, Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state

The governor who commended the heroic efforts of health workers in tackling COVID-19, said the health workers have always been in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus in the state.

He said the state government has risen to the occasion by fighting the virus since the time of recording the first case of COVID-19 in the state in April 2020, with several initiatives, responsible for the low cases recorded in the state.

He said it is on record that Ondo State remains one of the few states that have successfully put in place specific strategies, programmes and laws to fight against the pandemic.

Speaking on the establishment of the new isolation centre, Akeredolu said the centre was put in place as part of his administration determination to fill an existing gap in terms of high-level care for those who have underlying conditions and are, therefore, most susceptible to complications and death from COVID-19.

He disclosed that the centre will not only be useful to people with COVID-19 infections but also to Lassa fever victims and those that may be infected with other types of highly infectious diseases in the future.

He promised that the state government would continue to educate the people of the state and provide relieve packages of foods and household materials to economically and socially disadvantaged segments of the population across the 18 local government areas.

The governor who commiserated with the families of the former Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro said his death remains a great loss to the state, saying the late Commissioner fought selflessly to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Hon Jibayo Adeyeye, commended Akeredolu over his giant strides in the state’s health sector, saying special attention has been given to the sector by Governor Akeredolu.

He said: “The present administration’s interest in the sector has led to many of its outstanding achievements like the establishment of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, the establishment of first critical care unit in Ondo State, employment of over 500 Doctors, accreditation of courses at UNIMED, distribution of equipment worth $16 million and others too numerous to mention.”

He appealed to the people of the state to give needed support to the governor, to enable him to carry out more life benefitting projects in the state.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Interministerial Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Dr Adesegun Fatusi, acknowledged the government for the support given to the Committee in its effort to reduce the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

He disclosed that the Interministerial Committee has been able to flatten COVID-19 curve, using a seven-pillar strategic roadmap codenamed “Ondo Succeeds”, based on strong public health principles and global best practices.

Fatusi said the committee has been able to ensure appropriate treatment and care for those infected, saying about 1,539 positive cases and 30 deaths recorded in the state.

He said: This signified a mortality rate of less than two per cent which is very commendable and showcases Ondo State as one of the best-performing states in the country.

He said apart from the ultra-modern isolation centre inaugurated in Ondo town, another Isolation centre has been put in place in Ikare and ready for use, saying work is almost completed at the Isolation ward in Okitipupa, while the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Akure has also been upgraded.

He said this is targeted to make Ondo state one of the leading states in the fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE