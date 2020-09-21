Schools resume in Ogun for 2020/2021 academic session

Both public, private schools and tertiary institution resumed academic activities for the 2020/2021 academic session, having been shut down for six months as a result of Coronavirus pandemic.

The State Government earlier in the month had directed that all schools in the state should resume for academic works, with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

The government announced staggering of school hours for different classes to ensure the social distancing order, so as to avoid community spread of the virus.

Tribune Online observed a high level of compliance in some of the schools visited, as pupils and students comply with the use of facemasks while school authorities provided handwashing facilities and infrared thermometers to check temperature from the entry points to the schools.

Schools visited by Tribune Online include Anglican Girls’ Grammar School, Onikolobo; African Church Grammar School, Ita-Iyalode, Abeokuta; Abeokuta Grammar School, Idi-Aba; and Saje High School, Saje all in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The State Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Samson Oyelere, said that schools in the state had resumed fully, with teaching commencing immediately.

He added that the schools obeyed the COVID-19 directives, as laid down by the state government.

“We have monitored some schools and we saw some measures being put in place by the state as agreed earlier with the government at a meeting. The state government has provided some gadgets; so we are good to go.

“We also encouraged the students and their parents too to take responsibility,” he said.

