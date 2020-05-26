COVID-19: 218 returnees almajirai test negative, to be enrol in schools ― El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed that the 218 returnees almajirai brought from Kano, Gombe, Plateau and Nasarawa states and were tested positive of COVID-19 are now negative.

The governor disclosed this on his twitter handle while commending the effort of UNICEF, AM Foundation, other NGOs and philanthropists for their support.

He said the returnees almajirai have being restored their rights as children, dignity and hope.

According to him, every child in Kaduna has an equal opportunity of free and compulsory education in public schools.

The governor said the next step is for the commissioner of Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba and in collaboration with the chairmen of the local government to return them back to their parents.

El-Rufai also directed that the returnees almajirai should be enrolled in public schools close to their homes.

The full statement read, “I am pleased to see our Almajiri children the batch of 218 from Kano, Nassarawa, Plateau & Gombe States looking well and free of COVID 19.

“With the support of @UNICEF_Nigeria, AMA Foundation, other NGOs & philanthropists, they are being restored full human rights as children, dignity & hope! Every child in Kaduna has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of Free and Compulsory Education in our public schools.

“The next step is for the Commissioner of Human Services & Social Development, Mrs Hafsat Baba and her team to return them to their parents in collaboration with Local Government Chairmen and Traditional Rulers.

“All the children are to be compulsorily enrolled in the primary school nearest to them so they have modern education and life skills in the morning, and continue their Quranic or Islamic education in the afternoon and over the weekend.

“That is how many of us got our education. That is what the Nothern States’ Governors’ Forum decided. These children may the future of Northern Nigeria. – Nasir @el-Rufai”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story