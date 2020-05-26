NAF renews loyalty to President Buhari

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq, has renewed the loyalty and support of the Nigerian Air Force to the Commander-In-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sadiq gave the assurance at the Chief of the Air Force Eid-el-Fitr Luncheon organised with troops in the North East on Monday in Yola.

Represented by Air Commodore Muhammed Yusuf, Commander 153 Base Services Group, Yola, Sadiq said that the get together was a tradition to bring the Air personnel in the region together.

”Let me assure our loyalty to the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his constant support to the Nigeria Air Forces.

”The get together is a tradition being organised by the Nigeria Air Force to facilitate the front Air personnel in the North East region during festivity.

”And the Nigeria Air Force is committed to ensure our country is safe and people can go to their normal activities,” Sadiq said.

He added that the Nigeria Air Force base in Yola would continue to play a vital role in the fight against insurgency in the north east.

He equally assured the people of Adamawa in particular and the entire region the utmost best of the Air Force to protect them from dreaded insurgents and other crimes.

Host Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa appreciated the Nigeria Air Force’s role in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Fintiri, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, recalled that before the opening of COVID-19 test centre in Yola, the state government relied on Nigeria Air Force to carry samples of suspected Corona patients to Abuja for the test.

”The Nigeria Air Force had also rendered social services to our people which include education and healthcare services,” the governor acknowledged.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story