Court restrains Lagos Speaker, others from interfering with activities of House Service Commission Chairman

Justice R. H. Gwandu of the National Industrial Court has given an order restraining the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, from obstructing, disturbing or frustrating the Chairman of the House Services Commission, Olawale Mogaji, in the discharge of his official duties.

The court gave the order while ruling in a Motion Exparte dated July 22, 2022, filed by Chief Wale Mogaji in a suit delineated NICN/LA/307/2022 against five people; the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Lagos State House of Assembly, Lagos State Governor, Attorney General of Lagos State and the Lagos State House of Assembly Civil Service Commission.

The court in its ruling held that “Having looked at the processes before me, I hereby order that the defendants should halt any action within the matter pending the hearing of the motion on notice; the interim injunction is granted as prayed,”

Justice Gwandu, further ruled that n his ruling directed that any disobedience to the court order shall be treated as contempt of court

The court also ordered that the claimant immediately serve the defendants and put them on notice, and the case was adjourned till August 24 for a hearing.

Chief Wale Mogaji had asked the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Lagos State House of Assembly whether, by themselves, their servants or any person howsoever described designated and whether acting as the personal assistance or press secretary from interfering with, obstructing, disturbing and/or frustrating the claimant in the exercise of his lawful duties as an appointee/employee of the Lagos State House of Assembly Civil Service Commission pending the determination of the motion on notice filed along with this application.

He has also asked in the alternative for an order directing the parties to maintain the status quo ante pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed along with this application.

