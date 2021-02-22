Billiri protest: Four corpses recovered, 16 persons arrested

It has been confirmed that four corpses have been recovered by the police while 16 persons have been arrested out of which 15 will be arraigned before a court of law in connection with the attacks during the violent protest in Billiri last weekend. The sixteenth suspect is a security personnel who is under further investigations.

That was the outcome of an enlarged Security Council Meeting held on Monday and presided over by Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The council expressed sadness over the senseless killings and destruction of property in Billiri with religious and political undertones just as it also expressed dismay over the spread of fake news, especially through the social media by some unscrupulous elements who are trying to create a scenario that did not exist.

The council, therefore, directed security agencies to fish out those spreading fake news and prosecute them just as he said security personnel are already on the trail of the masterminds of the mayhem.

The council also resolved that an assessment team will be set up to determine the persons affected, properties destroyed and lives lost with a view to offering support to the victims

In view of the severity of the attacks, the government said it has taken proactive measures in engaging with religious groups and all other stakeholders with a view to averting reprisal attacks with directives to chairmen of Local Government Councils to put churches under security surveillance to forestall likely reprisal attacks by some unscrupulous elements.

It was also resolved that the government will set up a panel of inquiry to get to the remote and immediate causes of the incident to avert future occurrence.

The council consoled the families of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and those who lost property that God will replenish them.

