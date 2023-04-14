Ikeja Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos State has remanded one Solomon Aboyarin at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly forming an unlawful society, Eiye Confraternity, in the Okito area of Ajegunle Apapa, Lagos State and possessing weapons without lawful authority.

Magistrate H. B Mogaji made the order after the defendant who is facing three counts preferred against him by the police was arraigned.

The police prosecutor, Felicia Okwori, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on or before March 29, 2023.

She alleged that the defendant illegally possessed a knife, one English pistol with one round of live ammunition and one locally-made single-barrel pistol without lawful authority and formed and managed an unlawful society, Eiye Confraternity in the Okito area of Ajegunle Apapa, Lagos state.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is punishable under Section 411, 298(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The charge read, “That you, Solomon Aboyarin, and others still at large on or before March 29, 2023, at the Okito area of Ajegunle Apapa, Lagos State in the Lagos State Magisterial District did arm yourself with a knife and another weapon, did knowingly and intentionally form, organise or combine and agree to form an unlawful society or cult, manage and assist in the management of an unlawful society or cult named Eiye Confraternity knowing same to be unlawful and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 2(3)(a)(b)(d)(e) of the Lagos State Laws on Unlawful Society and Cultism 2021.

“That you, Solomon Aboyarin, and others still at large on March 29, 2023, at the Okito area of Ajegunle Apapa, Lagos State in the Lagos State Magisterial District did unlawfully have in your possession in a public place one English pistol with one round of live ammunition and one locally-made cut-to-size single barrel pistol without lawful authority and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 216 and punishable under Section 298(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate H. B Mogaji did not take the plea of the defendant.

