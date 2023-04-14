As the Labour Party (LP) in Imo prepares to hold their primary election fixed to hold tomorrow, Saturday, April 15, about ten aspirants have already lined up to compete for the party ticket.

The aspirants before now have undergone screening conducted by the party screening committee.

Though the official list of the aspirants qualified for the primary election is yet to be ascertained, that has not stopped the aspirants to continue to strategize for the big day.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of Labour Party, Mr Festus Onywjwulisi told our correspondent in Owerri on Friday that the Saturday Primary election already scheduled will certainly hold.

This is as there have been rumours of crisis and a series of attacks that characterised the just concluded party delegates Congress election across the state.

The chairman who dismissed the rumour insisted that there was nothing like rancour witnessed during the delegates’ Congress in any part of the State.

