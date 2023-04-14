Deputy gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has called on electorates to vote for female candidates in the upcoming supplementary elections across some States of the federation.

The daughter of the late Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom made this call via a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos.

She explained that the move is to ensure equality and enforcement of the 35% proportional representation for women and development of women and the girl child.

Oyefusi noted that this can be achieved when the female folk is at the helm of affairs and the opportunity is here to be tapped.

“I would like to appeal to electorates to vote for female candidates in the upcoming by-elections and subsequent elections in the country.

“The move is to ensure equality and enforcement of the 35% proportional representation for women and development of women and the girl child.

“Why I strongly believe in this course is because the popularly known mandate of 35 percent can be achieved swiftly when the female folk is at the helm of affairs and the opportunity is here to be tapped,” she said.

