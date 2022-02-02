Court remands five APC members for attempted murder in Osun

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ikirun on Wednesday ordered five members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be remanded in Ilesha Corrections for attempted murder.

The five party members, Akinlade Abayomi (38yrs), Sodiq Atitebi (25yrs), Azeez Adejimi (28yrs), Solomon Alatayo (36yrs) and Siju Oyewumi (68yrs) had earlier been arraigned on three counts charge for the offences, also said to have conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace in the Ikirun of Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Jacob Akintunde told the court that, “Abayomi, Atitebi, Adejimi, Alatayo, Oyewumi and others now at large on February 1st 2022 at 1:45 pm at Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State conspired among themselves to wit unlawful society with intent to kill one Fatai Asimiyu by inflicting machete cuts on his head.”

Though the defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences of conspiracy, unlawful society, attempted murder and breach of the public peace, the police prosecutor told the Court that, the offences committed by five defendants contravened Section 516, 320 (1) and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2002.

However, Defence counsel to the defendants, Mr Olatunbosun Oladipupo made an oral bail application for them on the most liberal terms which inspector Akintunde opposed.

He argued that “other suspects in connection with the crime are still at large and the matter may eventually lead to murder as the wounded person is still in hospital battling for his life.”

The presiding magistrate, Mr Asimiyu Adebayo ordered that the five defendants be remanded in Ilesha Corrections Facility and fixed the further hearing on the case till February 23rd 2022.

